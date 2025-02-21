Bhutan PM calls SOUL "brainchild" of PM Modi and "testament to his unwavering commitment to nurturing authentic leaders"

New Delhi: Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay has called School of Ultimate Leadership (SOUL) a "brainchild" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a testament to PM Modi's unwavering commitment to nurturing leaders and empowering them to serve India. In his address at the SOUL Leadership Conclave in Delhi on Friday, Tobgay referred to PM Modi as his "mentor and elder brother" and said that he is inspired to work even harder as a public servant when he meets him. Tshering Tobgay said, "Prime Minister, my elder brother, every time I have the opportunity of meeting you, I am overcome with joy. Your Excellency, Prime Minister, my mentor, every time I meet you, I am inspired to work even harder as a public servant. Your Excellency, ladies and gentlemen, friends, I bring to you warm greetings of His Majesty the King of Bhutan. Today is an important day in Bhutan as it is the birth anniversary of His Majesty the King. I am delighted that I am celebrating this auspicious occasion in India among friends led by the Honourable Prime Minister and including all the distinguished guests here."

"I invite all of you to join me in offering our prayers and birthday greetings to our beloved monarch, King Jigme. To the leadership, management, faculty of the School of Ultimate Leadership, I congratulate you on your combined vision and dedication in bringing this important institution to life. The School of Ultimate Leadership is the brainchild of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and it is yet another testament to the Prime Minister's unwavering commitment to nurturing authentic leaders and empowering them to serve the great Republic of India," he added. Tshering Tobgay said that he has come here as a student and is excited to learn about leadership from PM Modi. Making some of his remarks in Hindi, Tobgay called it an "ideal opportunity" as he will be learning about leadership from PM Modi and called him the "greatest leader" of the world. "I feel compelled to clarify right from the start that I do not have lessons to offer on leadership. I'm hardly qualified for that. Instead, I'm here as a student to learn. I am here today, myself, as a student and this student has been given the opportunity to learn this quality of leadership. This is an ideal opportunity because I will be learning about leadership from the greatest leader of the world, respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I am very excited to learn about leadership. In you, PM Modi Ji, I see in you the image of an elder brother, who always guides and helps me," he said.

He praised PM Modi for putting India on the path of progress in just 10 years by his wisdom, courage and compasssionate leadership. He stressed that leadership is not about titles or position, but its about vision. Bhutan PM said, "Leadership is not about titles, it's not about position. It is about vision. It is about courage. It is about the ability to inspire change. Leadership is about transformation. It is about taking society from where it stands today and guiding it towards a future that is more prosperous, more peaceful and happier for all. A leader sees what others do not yet see, believes in what others may doubt, and takes action where others hesitate. The greatest leaders in history have not merely led organizations or nations, they have led revolutions of thought, process and development. Honorable Prime Minister Ji, my dear brother, you have put India on the path of progress in just 10 years with your wisdom, courage and compassionate leadership."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the first edition of the School of Ultimate Leadership (SOUL) Leadership Conclave at Bharat Mandapam. The two-day SOUL Leadership Conclave from February 21st to 22nd will serve as a premier platform where leaders from diverse domains like politics, sports, arts and media, the spiritual world, public policy, business and the social sector will share their inspiring life journeys and discuss aspects relating to leadership. The conclave will foster an ecosystem of collaboration and thought leadership, facilitating learning from both failures and successes, to inspire young audiences. School of Ultimate Leadership is an upcoming leadership institution in Gujarat to enable authentic leaders to advance public good.