Bhutan King visits India's first International Multimodal Logistics Park in Assam

Guwahati: Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk arrived at Jogighopa in Assam's Bongaigaon district on Saturday to inspect India's first International Multimodal Logistics Park (MMLP), a state minister said. He arrived by a royal helicopter and landed inside the MMLP, where the King was received by Assam Minister for Public Health and Engineering Department Jayanta Malla Baruah. ''This morning, as per the directives of Hon'ble CM Dr @himantabiswa dangoriya (respected senior), I had the honour of welcoming His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk ji, the King of Bhutan, to Assam for his visit to inspect India's first-ever International Multi-Model Logistics Park (MMLP), currently in its final stages of construction under the Bharatmala Project (sic),'' Baruah said in a post on X.

Besides the MMLP, the King also visited the Inland Water Transport (IWT), which is under construction on the Brahmaputra river, he said. ''I am truly overwhelmed by His Majesty's affection towards Assam and extend my heartfelt gratitude to him for this gracious visit to our state,'' Baruah said. Constructed by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL), the park will seamlessly integrate road, rail, air and waterways upon completion, the minister said. ''Spread across 317 acres on the banks of Brahmaputra, this project will unlock immense economic potential for our state by facilitating trade with neighbouring countries like Bhutan and Bangladesh,'' the minister said. “The strategic proximity of Bhutan's visionary urban development initiative - The Gelephu Mindfulness City, will also undoubtedly contribute to the success of the MMLP,” Baruah added. Security has been tightened in and around the MMLP, with the local police and personnel from Bhutan deployed in the area, officials said. The King's visit took place amid strict diplomatic protocol and mediapersons were barred from entering the park.