Bhutan King to pay 2-day visit to India

New Delhi: Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck will pay a two-day visit to India beginning Thursday with an aim to further expand the already close ties between the two countries.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the King will be accompanied by Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck and senior officials of the Bhutan government. “During the visit, His Majesty, the King of Bhutan, will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar,” the MEA added.

India and Bhutan enjoy unique ties of friendship and cooperation which are characterized by mutual understanding and trust, it said, adding, “The visit shall provide both sides an opportunity to review the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation.”