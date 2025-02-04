Bhutan King takes holy dip at Maha Kumbh with UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Mahakumbh Nagar: Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck visited the Maha Kumbh on Tuesday and took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. Accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the king performed rituals like offering 'arghya' to the Sun before taking the dip. He appeared in a formal Gho (the national dress for men in Bhutan) along with Kera (a belt) when he landed at the airport and was greeted with an orange stole by the chief minister. Later, when King Wangchuck took to the waters he was seen in a long saffron-colour kurta and pyjama. Wangchuk and Adityanath were accompanied by Uttar Pradesh ministers Swatantra Dev Singh and Nand Gopal Gupta during the dip along with newly-made Mahamandaleshwar Santosh Das ji Maharaj also known as Satua Baba, according to pictures shared by the state government.

The Bhutanese King landed in Lucknow on Monday and was welcomed with cultural performances by artistes. Later, he reached the Raj Bhavan and was hosted by Governor Anandiben Patel. He paid floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. The Governor and the Chief Minister held detailed discussions on India-Bhutan relations with the King. The government said the King's visit will prove to be an important step towards further strengthening India-Bhutan friendship and cultural relations, the statement said. The King and Queen of Bhutan had visited Delhi in December 2024 and in March 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first leader to be honoured by Bhutan with its highest civilian honour, the 'Order of Druk Gyalpo'. More than 54 lakh devotees had taken a dip at Maha Kumbh on Tuesday by 12 noon. Overall, more than 37.50 crore devotees have taken the holy bath since the mega fair's commencement on January 13, according to the UP government. The Maha Kumbh culminates on February 26.