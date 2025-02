Bhutan King graces Maha Kumbh, takes a dip at Sangam with CM Yogi

Mahakumbh Nagar: Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck visited the Maha Kumbh on Tuesday and took a dip at the Triveni Sangam.

Accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the king performed rituals like offering ‘arghya’ to the Sun before taking the dip.

Wangchuk, who was wearing the traditional dress of Bhutan when he landed at the airport, changed into a long saffron-colour kurta and pyjama when he entered the waters. Wangchuk and Adityanath were accompanied by Uttar Pradesh cabinet ministers Swatantra Dev Singh and Nand Gopal Gupta during the dip along with Vishnuswami sect leader Jagadguru Santosh Das Maharaj also known as Satua Baba. Adityanath also guided him through the ceremonial bath and religious rituals at Triveni Sangam, according to an official statement.

Following the dip, the Bhutan King visited the revered Akshayvat, a symbol of eternity in Hindu tradition, and Bade Hanuman Temple to offer prayers. Both leaders also explored the Digital Maha Kumbh Experience Centre.

The King, who arrived from Thimphu to Lucknow on Monday, was warmly received by CM Adityanath before proceeding to Prayagraj for the pilgrimage. The Bhutanese King arrived in Lucknow on Monday and was welcomed with cultural performances by artists.

Later, he reached the Raj Bhavan and was hosted by Governor Anandiben

Patel.