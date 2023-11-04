Bhutan King begins 3-day visit to Assam, offers prayer at Kamakhya Temple

GUWAHATI: Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk on Friday began his maiden three-day tour to Assam with a visit to the famed Kamakhya Temple atop the Nilachal Hills in Guwahati.



Earlier in the day, the 43-year-old king of the neighbouring Himalayan country arrived at the Lokpriya Gopinath International Airport

here and was received by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, his cabinet colleagues and state government

officials.

Sarma welcomed the king with the traditional Assamese ‘Gamosa’ (hand towel). The royal visitor greeted the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues with folded hands.

From the airport, the king went to the Kamakhya Temple where he was received by priests, Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, senior officials of the state and the Kamrup Metro district administration.

The king also assured the temple priests that he would visit the place of worship again with his family in the future, he said.