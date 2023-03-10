Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ campaign takes off

rohtak: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday launched ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo’ campaign in his constituency Garhi Sampla Kiloi. On the first day, he visited Kheda, Ghilaud, Kahani, Rithal and Dhamad villages. The villagers warmly welcomed Hooda and apprised him about the issues of the villages.



On this occasion, Hooda said that he is continuously visiting the entire state. “First ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ and now ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo’ campaign is getting immense public support, it is clear that the people of every region of the state are seeking change. The public is eagerly waiting for the elections to vote out the BJP-JJP government, because today every class of the state is troubled by the policies of the coalition government,” he said.

“Today, people in rural parts of the state are angry with the government because of policies like e-tendering as it has curbed the independence of panchayats and the development of villages. On the other hand, people in urban parts are facing the brunt of scams like property ID mess and cleaning. The Dalit community is troubled by the closure of the welfare schemes of the Congress like the allotment of 100 yards plots,” he pointed out.

“The youth are distressed due to unemployment and recruitment scams, the elderly due to cut in pension and the children due to the closure of 5000 schools,” he added.

Hooda said the BJP-JJP has lathi-charged on farmers, youth, government employees, panchs and sarpanches. “Elected panchayats are the pride and honour of the village but the government wants to make them powerless. Instead of wasting time in the name of meeting with Panchs and Sarpanches, the government should immediately get rid of e-tendering and provide funds for development to the panchayats,” he stated.

“If the present government does not do this, then after the formation of the Congress government, the panchayats will be freed from the web of e-tendering and their funds will be increased, he added.