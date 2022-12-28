Bhupinder Singh Hooda Demands Hike In Price Of Sugarcane

The Congress demanded an increase in the rate of sugarcane in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday. Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said farmers are facing huge losses due to rise in input prices and no increase in the rate of sugarcane.

"The input cost of farmers on fertilisers, seeds, pesticides, petrol-diesel and transport is continuously increasing, but the government is not increasing even a single penny. This has pushed the farmers in financial distress," Hooda said.

Farmers are demanding that the rate of sugarcane should be Rs 450 per quintal, but the government is not even ready to bring the rate at par with Punjab. The Congress staged a walkout from the House in protest when the government refused to increase the rate. It may be noted that till 2005, the rate of sugarcane in the state was Rs 117 per quintal and it was increased to Rs 310 during Congress tenure.