Bhupinder Hooda slams BJP on farmers’ issues

Chandigarh: Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has claimed that BJP has always failed to provide DAP to farmers at the time of sowing, urea at the time of irrigation and MSP at the time of harvesting.

This is the reason why farmers have to protest again and again for their demands, he added.

He said the government continues to ignore the demands of farmers. “The government had announced to form a committee for MSP while ending the agitation last time, but even after such a long time, the farmers are empty handed and they want to go to Delhi to remind the government of its promise,” he stated.

Speaking to mediapersons at his residence, Hooda said everyone has the right to come and go anywhere or express their views peacefully in a democracy, but the BJP government wants to “snatch this right from farmers”.

Meanwhile, Hooda termed the stopping of Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi from going to Sambhal as “undemocratic”.

“Rahul Gandhi wanted to go alone to meet the affected families. Despite this, stopping him is a complete disregard of his constitutional rights,” the former Haryana CM said.