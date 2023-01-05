Bhupesh Baghel arranges millet lunch for MLAs, ministers

With an aim to promote the Millet Mission, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel organised a lunch where millet dishes were served to all the ministers and MLAs at the Vidhansabha on Wednesday.

During the lunch, CM Bhupesh Baghel said that on the suggestion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Millet Cafe will also be opened in Mantralaya soon. The country’s first Millet Bank has been started in Chhattisgarh where 22 types of millets are produced, he added.

The Centre has declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets and the Chhattisgarh government has also taken a new initiative in Millets Year 2023. Since millet is produced in large quantities in Chhattisgarh, the government has declared support price of ‘Kodo Kutki’ at Rs 3,000 per quintal.

Millets included in mid-day meal

Millets have also been included in the mid-day meal scheme to eradicate malnutrition in the state. Children in schools are being given dishes made of millet in the mid-day meal, including cookies, laddoos and soya-chikki, he said.

First state to purchase on support price

Under this mission which is operated in 14 districts, along with fixing the support price of Kodo-Kutki-Ragi, arrangements were also made for collection through women SHGs under the Chhattisgarh Small Forest Produce Cooperative Union.