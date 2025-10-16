Bhupathi’s surrender decisive blow to Naxal ideology: Chhattisgarh CM

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday said the surrender of senior Naxalite Bhupathi and 60 other cadres in neighbouring Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district marks a decisive blow to the outlawed Naxal movement.

Naxalism, which challenged the country’s internal security, is now on the verge of collapse and in its last leg of elimination, the CM said.

Senior Naxalite Mallojula Venugopal Rao alias Bhupathi alias Sonu and 60 other cadres surrendered in Gadchiroli on Tuesday.