Bhujbal skips cabinet meeting, says he will challenge GR on Maratha quota in court

Mumbai: NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Wednesday said he would move the court against the GR or order issued by the state government for expediting the grant of Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Marathas.

Indicating his displeasure about the Government Resolution (GR) issued amid Maratha leader Manoj Jarange's hunger strike, Bhujbal, a prominent leader from the Other Backward Classes, did not attend a cabinet meeting earlier in the day.

"OBC leaders have doubts about the GR....as to who won after Jarange's agitation. We are seeking legal opinion on whether the government is authorized to change people's caste," the veteran leader told reporters.

When asked if he himself would approach the court against the GR, Bhujbal replied in the affirmative.

He also skipped a meeting of party leaders called by Nationalist Congress President and deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will talk to Bhujbal and explain the facts to him.

Bhujbal will be placated after knowing the facts, he added.

"The decision taken by the government is in accordance with law. No injustice has been done to any other community while taking the decision," Shinde told reporters.

Jarange, who has been demanding that Marathas be recognised as Kunbis so that they get the benefit of reservations, ended his five-day fast on Tuesday after the Devendra Fadnavis government agreed to issue a GR to resolve the issue.

The Kunbis are a traditional farming community included in the OBC category in Maharashtra. But OBC communities are opposed to the inclusion of Marathas in the category.

"In accordance with the historical references contained in the Hyderabad gazetteer, a dedicated scrutiny process shall be conducted to verify documents and establish eligibility of persons from the Maratha community for Kunbi caste certificates," said the GR issued by the Social Justice and Special Assistance Department on Tuesday.