Bhujbal says Supriya Sule ideal for ‘nat’l role’

A day after Sharad Pawar announced his decision to step down as the NCP president, senior party leaders held a discussion here on Wednesday on the road ahead, even as Chhagan Bhujbal said Pawar’s daughter and Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule was ideal for a “national role”.

An NCP worker from Pune wrote a letter in blood, appealing to Pawar to withdraw his decision and not make him and several other party workers “orphan”.

Pawar was present at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai where the NCP leaders held the discussion informally, but he did not attend the meet. Before the discussion, Bhujbal told reporters he was of the view that Supriya Sule was ideal for a “national role” as she has a good grasp of issues.

“She has been doing well as a parliamentarian. So, there will be no problem on deciding the new (NCP) president. Ajit Pawar should handle the responsibility of the state (Maharashtra). The division of work is already there,” he said.