Bhopal to host two-day ‘MP Mining Conclave 2024’ from Oct 17-18

bhopal: In the distinguished presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, India’s only diamond-producing state, Madhya Pradesh will host the Mining Conclave 2024 from October 17-18 here.



The two-day event will focus on increasing investment in the state’s mining sector and leveraging modern technologies to enhance the utilisation of its rich mineral resources.

Yadav will address the valedictory session of the conclave while chief secretary Anurag Jain will deliver the keynote address at the conclave. The CS will also inaugurate an exhibition showcasing Madhya Pradesh’s vast mineral resources.

The conclave aims to position the state as a leading state in mineral wealth by integrating advanced technological solutions and sustainable mining practices.

The event will feature keynote speeches, technical discussions, and strategic sessions designed to explore the state’s mineral potential.

The opening session will include presentations on investment opportunities, the prospects of the petroleum and hydrocarbon sectors and the state’s diverse mineral landscape.

Principal secretary of the Mineral Resources Department, Sanjay Kumar Shukla, will kick off the conclave with an inaugural address and Raghavendra Kumar Singh, principal secretary of the

Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Department, will provide insights into investment opportunities in the state. Pallavi Jain Govil, director general of hydrocarbons, government of India will discuss the prospects of the petroleum and hydrocarbon sector, while Rajiv Maitra, partner, Deloitte, will give his presentation on the utilisation of mineral potential in Madhya Pradesh.

Technical sessions will explore cutting-edge solutions such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and drone technology in mining.

Industry experts, including Vikram Kevai from IIT Hyderabad, will address critical areas like mine safety, digitalisation and the role of start-ups in mining technology. The use of smart technology to ensure safety and efficiency in mining operations will also be a key focus of the discussions.

The conclave will also dive into strategic discussions around coal, energy, limestone, cement, mineral beneficiation, and M-Sand production. Experts will explore the potential of mineral resources and key industries while highlighting the importance of government initiatives and technological advancements to drive sectoral growth.

The event will also facilitate buyer-seller meets to promote investment and collaboration opportunities in the sector.