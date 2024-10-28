Bhopal to host first pre-COP led by Madhya Pradesh CM Yadav today

Bhopal: In a pioneering move for the state-level climate action, the first state-level pre-COP (Pre-Conference of Parties) on “Global Efforts on Climate Change - India’s Commitment and the Role of States” - will be held here on Monday.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will preside over the event, which scheduled to commence at 10 am at the Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre in the state capital. This consultation aims to unite key leaders and stakeholders engaged in climate action, highlighting Madhya Pradesh’s commitment to achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Organised by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis (AIGGPA) in collaboration with the Madhya Pradesh Council of Science and Technology (MPCOST), Narmada Samagra, the Public Advocacy Initiative for Rights and Values in India (PAIRVI), and the Community Economics and Development Consultants Society (CECOEDECON), the consultation is a significant step forward for the state in addressing climate change. Under CM Yadav’s leadership, Madhya Pradesh will present an integrated vision that merges economic development with environmental responsibility, resonating with India’s ethos of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” – the world as one family.

The state-level consultation aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “One Earth, One Family, One Future,” focusing on inclusive climate solutions.

Over 200 national and international climate leaders, government officials, environmental experts, and representatives are expected to attend the pre-COP. The centre of the discussions will be Madhya Pradesh’s initiatives advancing India’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and sustainable development goals. The event also holds significance as India approaches its 2025 milestone for submitting updated NDCs.

Madhya Pradesh, one of the country’s fastest-growing states, has intertwined its economic growth with ambitious climate objectives.

The state is home to India’s largest forest cover and unique ecological wealth and is committed to leading climate action. This Pre-COP consultation will underscore Madhya Pradesh’s efforts to align with India’s global climate pledges, setting an inspiring precedent for other states. This landmark event aims to position MP at the forefront of India’s climate endeavours, serving as a model for states across the country.

Key themes of the pre-COP are: Highlighting state-level contributions to national and global climate goals, showcasing MP’s innovations in sustainable development and climate conservation, strengthening NDC-SDG linkages through multi-stakeholder partnerships.