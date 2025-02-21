Bhopal set to welcome high-profile global industry leaders, diplomats and experts

Bhopal: With preparations for the Global Investors Summit (GIS) scheduled on February 24-25, Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal is set to host a high-profile gathering of global investors, diplomats, industry leaders and experts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the GIS in Bhopal while Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the valedictory session of the event.

The state government has extended invitations to entrepreneurs from 60 countries to showcase the state’s vast investment potential. The event will see participation from 13 ambassadors, six high commissioners, and several consul generals, representing key strategic nations.

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s proactive outreach, including Regional Industry Conclaves in the state’s divisions, roadshows in major Indian cities and interactive sessions in the UK, Germany, and Japan, has laid a strong foundation for the summit.

CM Yadav has declared 2025 as the “Investment and Employment Year.” With this in mind, he has launched several initiatives, including new investment promotion policies and measures to simplify the unit setup process in a deemed manner, making Madhya Pradesh an industry-friendly state and a favourable investment destination. The CM has also toured countries such as the UK, Germany, and Japan to attract investment to the state.

These efforts have positioned the state as a promising investment hub, attracting leading global industry and business organisations and companies, an official said.

A high-profile diplomatic delegation will attend the GIS, led by consul generals from Germany, Japan, Switzerland, and Malaysia, alongside senior representatives from the United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, and Canada. Confirmed attendees include ambassadors from Nepal, Morocco, Zimbabwe, Angola, and Burkina Faso, as well as high commissioners from Rwanda, Seychelles, Jamaica, Lesotho, and Uganda.

The World Bank will play a pivotal role at the summit, with Country Director Auguste Tano Kouam leading a delegation of specialists in infrastructure and digital transformation. Additionally, the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies will be represented by Deputy Executive Director Dushyant Thakor.

Several global trade and investment promotion agencies have confirmed their presence, including JETRO-led by Director General Hiroyuki Kitamura, German Trade & Invest represented by Director Seema Bharadwaj, Invest Ottawa and leading investment bodies from Italy, Canada, Australia, and Malaysia.

These engagements underscore the rising cross-continental investment interest in Madhya Pradesh, the official also said.

The GIS has received strong backing from bilateral chambers of commerce, which play a crucial role in fostering cross-border investments. Confirmed participants include:

The confirmation has been given to participate in the event by the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce & German-Indian Innovation Corridor-led by Managing Director Stephan Haluza, Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry-led by Chairman Manish Tripathi, Indian Chamber of Commerce in Korea-led by Chairman Ramesh Ayyar, Indo-Polish Chamber of Commerce & Industry-led by Chairman J.J. Singh, and India-Djibouti Chamber of Commerce.

These chambers will bring expertise in facilitating foreign direct investments and strengthening Madhya Pradesh’s economic ties with global markets, the official further said.

The GIS is set to welcome senior ministerial and business delegations, reinforcing Madhya Pradesh’s growing global economic presence. Governor of Russia’s Ulyanovsk Region, Ruskkikh Alexey Yuryevich, will lead a high-level delegation of government officials and business leaders. Additionally, Zimbabwe’s Deputy Minister of Industry & Commerce, Raj Modi, will represent his country’s strengthening trade relations with Madhya Pradesh.

Germany will be a key partner nation, sending a 35-member delegation, including top executives from SAP, KPMG, and major venture capital firms. Japan, through JETRO, will focus on sector-specific investments, while the United Kingdom will bring expertise in innovation and technology. Meanwhile, discussions with Canada are underway to explore mutual economic opportunities.