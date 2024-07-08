Bhole Baba’s lawyer blames poisonous gas for deaths

Hathras: In a startling new development, lawyer A.P. Singh, representing Saakar Hari Baba, alias Bhole Baba, has claimed that the recent deaths in the Hathras stampede were caused by poisonous gas released from cans, not by the stampede itself.



A.P. Singh made this assertion on Sunday, suggesting that the tragedy following the satsang was a conspiracy aimed at undermining Baba’s growing popularity. “Witnesses of the incident have reached out to me,” Singh stated. “They reported that 15-16 individuals were seen carrying cans of poisonous gas, which they released into the crowd, causing a stampede.”

Singh further revealed that he had examined the post-mortem reports of the deceased. “The reports indicate that suffocation, not trampling, was the cause of death,” he said. The lawyer also alleged that vehicles were strategically placed at the site to aid the perpetrators in their escape. “We have evidence of this conspiracy and will present it. The witnesses, who have requested anonymity, have asked for protection, and we will be demanding security for them,” Singh added.

The tragic incident claimed the lives of 121 people, mostly women, during a satsang organized by Surajpal, also known as Narayan Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba. So far, nine individuals, including the prime accused, Devprakash Madhukar, have been arrested in connection with the stampede. Madhukar was identified as the main organizer and fundraiser of the event. Interestingly, Sakar Hari Baba has not been named as an accused in the FIR filed at the local Sikandrarao police station.

The Hathras police, meanwhile, are also investigating potential political funding connections to the event.

Meanwhile, the judicial commission, headed by Retd Justice Brijesh Singh investigating the tragic stampede conducted an on-site inspection where officials showed them the ditch and drain where the majority of the deaths occurred.

Circle Officer Dr. Anand Yadav and Station House Officer Ashish Kumar Singh explained to the commission that water spraying had made the footpath below the road muddy. When the crowd attempted to escape towards an open field, the slippery conditions caused many devotees to fall into the drain.

Some individuals managed to get out of the drain but found themselves in a marshy field, where the mud made it difficult for women to walk, leading to more falls. Most of the fatalities occurred in this area. Women who fainted on the road were revived when water was poured on them from a fire brigade truck.