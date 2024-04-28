Bhojshala dispute: ASI’s plea in MP HC for more time for survey; Muslim side alleges digging

Indore: The Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court is expected to hear on Monday the plea of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) seeking 8 more weeks to complete the scientific survey of Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula mosque complex in the state’s Dhar district.

Hindus consider Bhojshala, an ASI -protected 11th century monument, to be a temple dedicated to Vagdevi (Goddess Saraswati), while the Muslim community calls it Kamal Maula mosque. Under an arrangement made by ASI on April 7, 2003, Hindus perform puja on the premises on Tuesdays and Muslims offer namaz on Fridays.

An organization named ‘Hindu Front for Justice’ challenged this arrangement in the Indore bench of MP HC, which, on March 11 this year, directed the ASI to carry out a “scientific survey” of the disputed complex within six weeks. The Maulana Kamaluddin Welfare Society had challenged this March 11 order. The scientific survey began on March 22.

Meanwhile, a representative of the Muslim side claimed digging was carried out in the complex and asserted that guidelines of the Supreme Court should be adhered to during the scientific study. It should be ensured that the original structure of this monument is not affected or changed, he said. On April 1, the Supreme Court had said “no physical excavation should be taken which will change the character of the premises in question,” while refusing to stay the “scientific survey” of Bhojshala.

On the other hand, a representative of the Hindu side in the case backed the ASI plea for more time by claiming the veracity of the disputed monument will be established and “important rpt importance evidence” may come to light.

Gopal Sharma, a leader of the Hindu side in the Bhojshala case, told PTI, “During the last six weeks, the foundation has been built for the ASI survey in the Bhojshala complex. If ASI gets additional time for survey, the use of Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) and other advanced equipment can throw up important evidence.”

Sharma is the secretary of Dhar-based ‘Shri Maharaja Bhoj Seva Sansthan Samiti’ and is among the respondents of the PIL filed by ‘Hindu Front for Justice’ in HC in the Bhojshala case. Within a radius of 200 metres of Bhojshala, some broken statues and other remains are still visible, which tell the story of the “attack” on this complex in the past, Sharma asserted.

Meanwhile, Dhar City Qazi (head cleric) Waqar Sadiq said, “The Supreme Court has already given directions that physical excavation which would change the basic character of the Bhojshala complex should not be done in the ASI survey.” “But, recently we saw two to three feet pits dug on the floor located in the southern part of the complex. The ASI should survey this complex with complete impartiality and ensure guidelines of the Supreme Court are followed,” Sadiq emphasised.