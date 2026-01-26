Bhawanipur Education Society College celebrated 77th Republic Day with great enthusiasm and patriotic spirit

New Delhi: Bhawanipur Education Society College celebrated the 77th Republic Day with great enthusiasm and patriotic spirit on its campus, highlighting the values of unity, discipline and national pride.

The National Flag was hoisted by Commander Mrinmoy Ghosh, Commanding Officer of the 2 Bengal Naval Unit NCC, under the aegis of the West Bengal & Sikkim Directorate, in the presence of the management authorities of the Bhawanipur Education Society, faculty members and students. The celebration this year revolved around the theme “Desh ki Veeranganye”, paying tribute to the courage, resilience and contributions of women in the nation’s history and defence services.

A highlight of the programme was the impressive march past by the Tri-Service NCC Contingent of the institution, reflecting precision, discipline and commitment. The celebrations were further enriched by vibrant cultural performances by students and cadets, including dance, nukkad natak and group songs.

Outstanding NCC cadets of the college were felicitated during a rank ceremony, recognising their achievements and dedication. Adding a special touch to the occasion, Commander Ghosh presented a model of the warship INS Imphal to the college, symbolising the strong and growing bond between the institution and the defence forces.

The event concluded with a renewed sense of pride and inspiration among students, reaffirming the college’s commitment to nurturing responsible and patriotic citizens.