Bhartiya Udyog Vyapaar Mandal appeals to traders to ensure hundred per cent voting in assembly polls

Mathura (UP): Ahead of the voting for the assembly elections in Jharkhand and Maharashtra, and bye-elections in different states including, traders body Bhartiya Udyog Vyapaar Mandal has appealed to traders to ensure hundred per cent voting. "Hundred per cent voting is a must for knowing the real verdict. Though the Election Commission through district magistrates has been organising programmes for hundred per cent voting in the Lok Sabha and assembly elections, but in absence of mass support to such programmes, it seems the desired results are not coming. "We will first present an example through hundred per cent voting and then in subsequent elections, we will have dialogue with other organisations to join our endeavour," Ravikant Garg, president of the Bhartiya Udyog Vyapaar Mandal said on Saturday. "I think we can contribute a lot in this novel programme since a large number of industrialists, small and big traders all over the country are members of our association. Since traders always take part in programmes of social and national importance, morally it is their duty to present an example before the entire society," Garg said.

He added that the office bearers of the organisation will travel in the areas where elections have been announced to spread awareness. They have also been instructed to hold camps at the booth level to motivate voters and provide them drinking water facility on the day of voting, Garg said. The Election Commission on October 15 announced bypolls on nine seats in UP, leaving out Milkipur (Ayodhya) due to a court case. The bypolls will be held in Katehari (Ambedkar Nagar), Karhal (Mainpuri), Meerapur (Muzaffarnagar), Ghaziabad, Majhawan (Mirzapur), Sishamau (Kanpur city), Khair (Aligarh), Phulpur (Prayagraj) and Kundarki (Moradabad). Eight of these seats fell vacant after their MLAs were elected as MPs in the Lok Sabha polls, while bypoll is being held on the Sisamau seat due to the disqualification of SP MLA Irfan Solanki, who was convicted in a criminal case. In the 2022 assembly polls, Sisamau, Katehari, Karhal, Milkipur and Kundarki were held by the SP, while the BJP had won Phulpur, Ghaziabad, Majhawan and Khair. The Meerapur seat was held by the RLD. Voting will be held on November 13, while counting of votes will be held on November 23. The Election Commission on October 15 also announced that Maharashtra will vote in one phase on November 20, while Jharkhand will go to polls in two phases on November 13 and 20. Bypolls to 47 assembly seats and the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat will be held on November 13. The Wayanad Lok Sabha seat was vacated by Rahul Gandhi, who also won the Rae Bareli seat which he retained.