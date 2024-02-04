Bharat Yadav appointed as secretary to Madhya Pradesh CM

BHOPAL: In the series of reshuffling bureaucrats, 15 IAS officers were transferred by the Madhya Pradesh government on Friday late evening, appointing Bharat Yadav as the secretary to Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav.



Yadav, a 2008 batch Indian Administration Services (IAS) officer of the MP cadre is known for his effective administration and governance, and for introducing innovative ideas in implementing government policies and programmes. Yadav will continue as the Urban Administration and Development Department (UADD) commissioner as an additional charge.

Yadav is known for his efforts to uphold the law-and-order situation and for delivering public services. He has been the collector in six districts, viz Jabalpur, Gwalior, Morena, Seoni, Chhindwara and Balaghat. Yadav is also Known for his work in the field of urban development.

Yadav has played a crucial role in the effective implementation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship programmes and schemes like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, PM Awas Yojana (Urban) and SVANidhi in the state.

Due to his efforts as Commissioner of the UAD Department, the state has achieved several milestones at the national level.

According to the order released by the General Administration Department (GAD), Avinash Lavania (2009 batch) and Chandrashekhar Walimbe were made the additional secretaries to the CM. Apart from these, two IAS officers Aditi Garg and Anshul Gupta were appointed as deputy secretaries in the Chief Minister’s secretariat.

Besides, O P Shrivastava was shifted to secretary Home department removing from the post of Excise Commissioner. Abhijit Agrawal will be the new Excise Commissioner.

Chandramoli Shukla was appointed as MD of MP Industrial Development Corporation. He will continue as commissioner of the Housing and Infrastructure Development Board, additionally.

2011 batch IAS Gautam Singh was transferred to MP Skill Development Project as director. Vinod Kumar, 1989 batch IAS was posted as director general of RCVP Narohna Administration and Management Academy while Anirudh Mukerjee (1993 batch) was made Principal Secretary of Ayush and Public Assets Management departments.

Manish Rastogi ((1994 batch) was appointed as secretary of GAD. Similarly, Dr Navnit Mohan Kothari (2001) was made secretary of Fisherman Welfare and Fisheries Development departments.

Secretary of Home Department Ravindra Singh was transferred to the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection as Commissioner. Tarun Kumar Pithode was made Commissioner of Medical Education.