‘Bharat Tex 2026 to be held from 14-17 July 2026’

New Delhi: India will host what is projected to be the world’s largest integrated textile fair later this year, with the launch of Bharat Tex 2026, a global industry event aimed at showcasing the country’s manufacturing capabilities, innovation and sustainability initiatives in the textile sector.



Union Minister for Textiles Giriraj Singh formally unveiled the event on Tuesday, describing it as a comprehensive platform that will bring together stakeholders across the textile value chain from fibre and yarn producers to garment manufacturers and technical textile developers.

Scheduled to be held from July 14 to 17, the fair is expected to attract more than 1.3 lakh visitors and industry representatives from around 140 countries. Officials said the event would serve as a major international marketplace for trade partnerships, investment opportunities and technological collaboration in the textile and apparel sector.

Speaking at the launch, Singh said the initiative reflects India’s ambition to strengthen its position in the global textile economy and promote the country as a reliable sourcing destination. According to him, Bharat Tex would provide a single umbrella platform for the sector, bringing together exporters, manufacturers, policymakers and innovators.

Industry bodies and export promotion councils are expected to play a central role in organising the fair, which aims to present a unified representation of India’s textile ecosystem.