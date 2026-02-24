Bharat Taxi to function across country in three years: Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Home minister Amit Shah on Sunday engaged with the ‘Sarathis’ of Bharat Taxi in the national capital, setting out an ambitious plan to make the cooperative taxi service functional in all municipal corporations across the country in three years.



Addressing the event, Shah said that those who work should get the profits, reiterating that the Sarathi is the actual owner of Bharat Taxi. He said that any Sarathi can become a partner by buying shares of Rs 500 and will get ownership rights in the cooperative. Even seats will be reserved for Sarathis in the Board of Directors.

Shah explained that the motive of Bharat Taxi is not to maximise profits like private companies, but to increase the financial status of the drivers. He explained the revenue generation process, saying that 20 per cent of the total revenue will be kept as capital in the Bharat Taxi account, and the remaining 80 per cent will be directly transferred to Sarathis based on the kilometres driven. Later, after the completion of the three-year expansion period, 80 per cent of the profits will again be transferred to Sarathis.

The cooperative will create a transparent system with a base rate of kilometres, which will be calculated by taking into consideration the cost of the vehicle, fuel consumption, and the minimum viable profit. The service will not be provided below this rate. A grievance redressal window will also be created on the website of Bharat Taxi, where Sarathis can raise their grievances through mobile login.

Shah also mentioned the upcoming ‘Sarathi Didi’ service, which will empower women drivers and give them preference for solo female commuters for increased safety.

Describing Bharat Taxi as a “major cooperative movement”, Shah said that the service will offer loans to the drivers through cooperative banks by mortgaging taxis and will keep a constant dialogue with Sarathis through online and offline mediums.