‘Bharat- Nepal Astha Yatra Train’ commences journey from Jalandhar

BY MPost31 March 2023 6:19 PM GMT

New Delhi: Bharat Gaurav Deluxe A.C. Tourist Train “Bharat Nepal Astha Yatra Train” departed from Jalandhar City railway station in Punjab with much fun fare and gaiety.

The 9 nights/10 days round trip starting and ending at Jalandhar includes visit to major attractions of Ayodhya, Kathmandu, Varanasi and Prayagraj.

Indian Railways has been running several Bharat Gaurav Tourist Trains on different pilgrimage and tourist circuits under the Government of India initiative “Dekho Apna Desh” to promote domestic tourism in the country.

The Bharat Nepal Astha Yatra Train envisages the historic, religious and other tourism important places of India and Nepal.

