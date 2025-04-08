‘Bharat Mata’ unites us all, beyond language & religion: Bhagwat

Lakhimpur Kheri: Emphasising national unity and cultural harmony, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said that no matter the differences in language, region, or religion, every Indian is bound by the common identity of Bharat Mata.

Speaking at a spiritual gathering in Kabirdham, Mustafabad, Bhagwat said, “Our languages may vary, our regions may differ, and we may follow different faiths, but we all belong to one mother — Bharat Mata. That devotion must always come first.”

Bhagwat was in Mustafabad to lay the foundation stone of the Asang Dev Bhakt Bhavan and attend a Satsang Sammelan organised in the presence of spiritual leader Saint Asang Dev.

The event was marked by spiritual fervor and calls for unity rooted in India’s civilisational values.

“India has never imposed itself on others,” Bhagwat said.