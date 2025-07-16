Bharat Mart to link Madhya Pradesh’s MSMEs with global markets: CM Yadav in Dubai

New Delhi: During his Dubai visit, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held discussions with senior officials of DP World and Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA) to explore logistics and trade opportunities linked to the ambitious “Bharat Mart” project.

The talks are being viewed as a significant step to connect India’s Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) with global markets.

Describing the Bharat Mart as a “gateway to global trade,” CM Yadav said the modern trade hub will provide direct access for Indian products—especially in food processing, agriculture, and handicrafts—to markets in the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. Slated to become operational in 2026, the project is expected to give fresh momentum to the “Local to Global” policy.

Bharat Mart is being developed over 2.7 million square feet in JAFZA, Dubai, as a multi-dimensional international trade centre. The foundation stone for the project was jointly laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in February 2024. Operated by DP World, the facility will include more than 1,500 showrooms, state-of-the-art warehousing, and office infrastructure.

In the meeting, special focus was given to enhancing logistics connectivity from Madhya Pradesh to India Mart. The proposed rail terminal by DP World in Ujjain, along with the Ujjain–Nagda corridor, was discussed as a seamless cargo supply route to Dubai. The connectivity is expected to provide fast and cost-effective transportation solutions for exporters in the state.

“Our government considers this visit not just a business engagement, but a cornerstone for Madhya Pradesh’s economic future,” CM Yadav said. “Bharat Mart will place the state firmly within the global supply chain.”

DP World, a leading global logistics and supply chain company based in Dubai, operates more than 100 terminals and ports across 78 countries and handles over 70 million TEUs annually. In India, it runs terminals at Mumbai, Mundra, Cochin, Chennai, and Visakhapatnam, and offers end-to-end logistics services, including cold chains and container freight stations.

DP World has also expressed strong interest in developing dry ports, multimodal logistics parks, and agri-logistics hubs in Madhya Pradesh under public-private partnerships, in alignment with the state’s export and logistics policies.