Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi targets Haryana govt during public meet at Panipat

Chandigarh: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi targeted the BJP-JJP government in Haryana on the issue of unemployment and said that the state has become the national champion of unemployment in the twenty-first century. Addressing a massive public meeting at Panipat as a part of his Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said the Nyay scheme would be implemented when the Congress government is formed.



“Haryana has left every other state behind in unemployment. Today there is 38 per cent unemployment here. The entire youth power of Haryana is going away. Earlier Panipat was the center of small and medium industries, thousands of small businesses used to run, lakhs of people got employment, but suddenly BJP implemented demonetisation and the ill-conceived GST. These were not just two policies, but were weapons to destroy small and medium industries,” Gandhi said.

He interacted directly with the enthusiastic crowd in the huge field of Sector 13-17. Seeing the massive crowd of lakhs in the open ground despite the bitter cold, Rahul Gandhi said that all of you are lions and lionesses. He thanked everyone from the bottom of his heart for their tremendous welcome and love. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge thanked the leaders of the Congress party for organising a huge public meeting in Panipat and said the history of Panipat is witness to battles. “It is the quality of this land to fight and win. Rahul Gandhi is fighting a battle against inflation, unemployment, we have to win this battle. The present government is not concerned about reducing inflation. Ever since the BJP government has been formed, its entire focus is only on contesting elections,” he said.

Seeing lakhs of people at Huda Ground in Panipat, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda welcomed Rahul Gandhi and the Yatra to the historical land. “There were three wars in Panipat but those wars were not fought for Panipat, but to decide who would get Delhi. Today’s crowd itself is telling that Delhi will belong to the Congress in the coming days. Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra has now become a mass movement, rather than a yatra,” Hooda said.

State Congress President Udaybhan welcomed Rahul Gandhi by tying a traditional Haryana turban. In his address, Udaybhan said that the properties of public sector undertakings, railways, airports are being sold in the BJP government. “Today the people of the whole country are looking towards Rahul Gandhi and the Congress leadership. The coming time belongs to the Congress party,” he said.