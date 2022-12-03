Bharat Jodo Yatra funded by foreign NGOs, says Madhya Pradesh Minister Bhupendra Singh

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh senior Minister Bhupendra Singh has claimed that the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) is funded by foreign NGOs and it will not a challenge for BJP either in the upcoming state Assembly or the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.



Talking to Millennium Post here, the Urban Development Minister, Singh has said that the Yatra is an aimless campaign of the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi has no reliability among the people of the country.

"Gandhi Ji, Jai Prakash Ji and Adwani Ji had also held Yatras keeping in mind the motives of well-being for the nation and society but Rahul's yatra has no objective for the country and it is completely unsuccessful on every ground", Minister Singh said

He has also claimed that several Congress MLAs are in touch with him and they would join the saffron party ahead of the state Assembly elections because they have been feeling suffocation there.

Accusing Congress, Singh also said, "The yatra is being funded and highlighted by foreign NGOs and its agenda is purely political, even though Gandhi claims it for a non-political."

Bhupendra Singh is considered a hardcore supporter of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and a heavy-weight minister in the state Cabinet. He is also a big face as an Other Backward class leader in state politics.

On asked about the ongoing BJY's impact on the upcoming state Assembly and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Singh said, "It is neither a challenge for the BJP nor able to stop the party's journey of winning. In both the forthcoming elections, our party will again register a historic victory."

At present, Congress's ongoing BJY is in MP and has been covering 30 Assembly constituencies focusing on the tribal-dominated areas of the state. On Rahul's pay visit to Omkareshwar and Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlingas, Singh has hit back at Gandhi and said that the Congress's soft Hindutva agenda is purely political and it is doing so for election gains, but it is a subject of religious-belief to BJP.

Congress has cheated the tribals for decades and the community of the country have now gone away from it, Rahul has been trying to save his party's mass base among the tribal people by walking in the tribal-dominated areas, Bhupendra has added. Singh has emphasised that Congress has never worked for the welfare, development and respect of the tribal community while BJP-led governments are doing a lot for their welfare and honour, mentioning the example of President Draupadi Murmu and the PESA Act which has recently implemented in the state by CM Chouhan.