‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ made protection of democracy: Congress

New Delhi: On the second anniversary of the launch of the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the Congress on Wednesday said it is to the credit of the rally that the protection of democracy and the Constitution became a central feature of the 2024 Lok Sabha poll campaign and the public discourse today.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh recalled that two years ago, Gandhi embarked on the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ from Manipur to Mumbai.

Over the course of two months, the rally ran across 6,600 kilometres, covering 15 states and championing the cause of social, economic and political justice, he said.

“It is to the credit of the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ that the protection of democracy and the Constitution of India became a central feature of the Lok Sabha 2024 election campaign and our public discourse today,” Ramesh said in a post on X.

The Congress’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ began from violence-hit Manipur on January 14, 2024, with Gandhi asserting that the Opposition party will present a new vision for India that will be based on harmony, brotherhood and equitability and devoid of hatred, violence and monopoly.

The former Congress chief concluded his 63-day-old ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ on March 16, 2024, by paying tributes to B R Ambedkar at his memorial -- Chaityabhoomi --in central Mumbai and reading the Preamble of the Constitution.