Bharat Gaurav train flagged off

New Delhi: ‘Baba Saheb Ambedkar Yatra’ Special tour by Bharat Gaurav Tourist train flagged off from Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station on Friday by Virendra Kumar, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment and G Kishan Reddy, Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region jointly.



Shobhan Chaudhuri, General Manager, Northern Railway, Rajni Hasija, CMD, IRCTC, Dimpy Garg, DRM/Delhi Division, and other senior officials were also present on the occasion

Virendra Kumar highlighted the achievements of Baba Saheb Ambedkar towards society and their contribution for the rights of the socially backward classes. He appreciated the Railways for running this Baba Saheb Ambedkar Yatra train while Shri Reddy said that tourists shall visit the prominent places associated with the life of Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar and the Buddhist heritage in 08 days journey for a holistic experience and this train is truly fulfilling the Dekho Apna Desh initiative of India.

The proposed 7 nights and 8 days Bharat Gaurav Tourist train after departure from Delhi, on its first halt will arrive at Dr Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow) in Madhya Pradesh, the birthplace of Baba Saheb (Bhim Janam Bhoomi). Then the train moves to Nagpur railway station where tourists proceed to visit Deekshabhoomi, a consecrated monument of Navayana Buddhism. The train departs from Nagpur for Sanchi. Sanchi is followed by Varanasi as the next destination along with a visit to Sarnath and Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

Gaya is the next and final destination where the tourists will be taken to the holy site of Bodhgaya to visit the Mahabodhi Temple and other monasteries. Rajgir and Nalanda, the other important Buddhist sites, would also be covered by roads. The tour will finally terminate in New Delhi.