Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC tourist train flagged off

New Delhi: Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train was flagged off from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station for ‘Garvi Gujarat’ tour.

The train was flagged off by Ashwini Vaishnaw along with Parshottam Rupala, Darshana Vikram Jardosh and Devusinh Chauhan.

Bharat Gaurav policy was launched on November 23, 2021 to realise the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji to showcase India’s rich cultural heritage and magnificent historical places to the people of India and the world.

Till date 16 Bharat Gaurav circuits have been established and this Garvi Gujarat Yatra is the 17th circuit on lines of the ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ scheme to showcase the heritage of vibrant Gujarat.