Bharat Drone Shakti 2023 inaugurated by Rajnath Singh

GHAZIABAD: The inaugural "Bharat Drone Shakti 2023," a unique drone exhibition and display, was officially launched by Raksha Mantri (Defence Minister) Shri Rajnath Singh at Air Force Station, Hindan, in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, on September 25, 2023. This groundbreaking event, jointly organized by the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Drone Federation of India (DFI), spans two days, running from September 25 to 26, 2023, and features participation from over 75 drone start-ups from across India.



The showcased drones at this exhibition demonstrate their potential for a wide range of military and civil applications. Through a series of aerial and static demonstrations, the IAF and DFI aim to support the government's vision of making India a significant drone hub by 2030.

Following the inauguration of Bharat Drone Shakti 2023, the Indian Air Force formally introduced its first C-295 MW transport aircraft.

This medium lift tactical aircraft is capable of operating from unprepared landing grounds, effectively replacing the older HS-748 Avro aircraft. Of the 56 contracted aircraft, the initial 16 will be delivered in a 'fly-away' condition, while the remaining 40 will be manufactured in India by Tata Advanced Systems Limited in Vadodara.

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh expressed confidence that the C-295's induction would significantly enhance the IAF's medium lift tactical capabilities. journey towards self-reliance.