‘Bharat Dojo Yatra’ coming soon: Rahul shares video of martial arts session during ‘Nyay Yatra’

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday shared a video of one of the martial arts sessions held at campsites of his east to west ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ earlier this year and said a “Bharat Dojo Yatra” is coming soon.

Dojo broadly refers to a training hall or school for martial arts.

“During the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, as we journeyed across thousands of kilometers, we had a daily routine of practicing Jiu-Jitsu every evening at our campsite. What began as a simple way to stay fit quickly evolved into a community activity, bringing together fellow ‘yatris’ and young martial arts students from the towns where we stayed,” Gandhi said on X along with the video of the sessions.

“Our goal was to introduce these young minds to the beauty of the ‘Gentle Art’ a harmonious blend of meditation, Jiu-Jitsu, Aikido, and non-violent conflict resolution techniques,” the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

“We aimed to instill in them the value of transforming violence into gentleness, giving them the tools to build a more compassionate and safer society,” Gandhi said.

On this National Sports Day, he said he wants to share his experience with the people, hoping to inspire some of them to take up the practice of the “gentle art”.