Bharat Biotech urges Centre to include its intranasal COVID vaccine in CoWIN portal

Hyderabad: Bharat Biotech has requested the central government to include its intranasal COVID-19 vaccine iNCOVACC, in CoWIN portal to enable the recipients of the jab to get vaccination certificate.

The company sources said Bharat Biotech is currently holding discussions with international "potential partners" who have approached the company for manufacturing and distribution of the intranasal vaccine globally.

"Since iNCOVACC has been approved for "Restricted use under emergency situation" and vaccine recipients will require vaccine certificates, we have requested the government to include iNCOVACC in the COWIN portal.

Once this is enabled, India will be one of the few countries to have introduced an intranasal vaccine in its immunization program against COVID," the sources said.

Currently Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Serum Institute's Covishield and Covovax, Russian Sputink V and Biological E Ltd's Corbevax are listed in the CoWin portal.

The vaccine maker on September 6 announced that its iNCOVACC (BBV154), world's first intranasal COVID-19 vaccine has received approval from Drugs Controller General of India under Restricted Use in Emergency Situation for ages 18 and above.

"There have been no requests for procurement from state or central governments," sources said.