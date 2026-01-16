Bhairav Battalions make debut at parade

New Delhi: At the Army Day parade in Jaipur, the Indian Army offered a glimpse into the future of its combat doctrine by showcasing the newly raised Bhairav Battalions—elite light combat commando units positioned between the Para Special Forces and conventional infantry. Their public debut alongside advanced drones, robotics and precision-strike systems underscored the Army’s accelerating push towards modernisation and readiness for hybrid and high-technology warfare.

Conceived as highly specialised, agile and technology-driven formations, these units are designed for speed, flexibility and multi-domain operations, with a particular emphasis on drone warfare and rapid offensive action.

Named after Bhairav, the fierce and protective manifestation of Lord Shiva, the battalions symbolise a new fighting ethos—fast, lethal and networked. The Army formally revealed the units to the public on January 11, through a 92-second video highlighting their advanced equipment, high mobility and integration of unmanned systems.

Structurally, Bhairav Battalions differ markedly from conventional infantry formations. Each battalion comprises around 250 personnel, making them significantly smaller and more nimble than standard units, which allows them to be deployed at extremely short notice.

Technologically, the Bhairav Battalions rank among the most advanced units in the Army. Their personnel undergo specialised training in drone operations, surveillance, precision targeting and multi-domain coordination. Soldiers are drawn from diverse arms and services, including infantry, artillery, air defence and key support branches, creating a cross-functional force capable of operating seamlessly across land, air and digital domains.

The raising of these battalions is part of a broader transformation initiative that also includes formations such as the Rudra Brigade and the Divyastra Battery. Together, these tech-integrated units are aimed at countering emerging threats, particularly the increasing use of drones and unmanned systems, while preparing the Army for complex conflict scenarios along India’s sensitive borders.

Currently, around 15 Bhairav Battalions have been raised, with plans to expand the force to 25 units in the coming years. The battalions are primarily deployed in sensitive border areas, where rapid reaction capability is crucial.

Carrying the motto “Silent Watch, Deadly Strike”, the battalion embodies vigilance, speed and decisive action, reflecting the Army’s intent to combine stealth and lethality within a compact, highly responsive force.

Operationally, Bhairav units are supported by a range of advanced indigenous systems. The Logistics Drone Medium Altitude (LDMA) provides unmanned logistics support, capable of transporting payloads of up to 20 kg across difficult terrain through autonomous missions, extending operational reach in remote areas.

Another key capability is TRINETRA, a man-portable, electric, fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicle designed for real-time surveillance and precision strikes. With day-and-night sensors, modular portability and GPS-guided accuracy, it enhances situational awareness and targeting precision on the battlefield. Complementing these systems is the use of paramotors, which allow soldiers silent, low-signature aerial mobility. Operating at low altitudes with radar-evading characteristics, paramotors enable rapid reconnaissance and discreet observation over challenging terrain.