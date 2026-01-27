Bhairav Battalion, Suryastra and mounted 61 Cavalry in combat gear

New Delhi: Newly raised Bhairav light commando battalion and Shaktiban Regiment, rocket launcher system ‘Suryastra’ with deep-strike capabilities, and key military assets, including indigenous platforms accompanied with personnel, rolling down the Kartavya Path in a “phased battle array formation” -- the 77th Republic Day Parade saw many firsts.



Double-humped Bactrian camels and Zanskar ponies were also part of the ceremonial event for the first time, adding an element of curiosity and excitement among the crowds.

Also, marking a first, the contingent members of the mounted 61 Cavalry were seen in battle gear during the parade.

The 61 Cavalry, known for its imposing presence as its members wear ceremonial uniform and a striking headgear, has traditionally been the leading contingent of the armed forces in the ceremonial parade.

The Republic Day Parade also saw many other firsts this time.

A mixed scouts contingent seen in their heavy thermal gear in an operational role, were also part of the parade for the first time, the officials said.

Dressed up in characteristic multi-layer suits teamed with special boots and polarised sunglasses meant for high terrain and harsh weather, he and his contingent members drew loud cheers from the crowd, as they marched along the Kartavya Path.

The young officer, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir, is currently serving in 2 Arunachal Scouts of the Assam Regiment.

The mixed scouts contingent had members drawn from Ladakh Scouts, Dogra Scouts, Arunachal Scouts, Kumaon Scouts, Garhwal Scouts, and Sikkim Scouts.

The parade also see the debut of the Shaktiban Regiment, which has been set up in the artillery, to boost the Army’s firepower capabilities.

The newly raised regiment will be equipped with a drone, counter-drone and loiter munition.

Bhairav light commando battalion had also made its Army Day Parade debut on January 15 in Jaipur. The battalion was raised around October last year.

A Bhairav Battalion of the Sikh Light Infantry regiment took part in the January 26 parade in the national capital.

Bhairav Battalion is a specialised assault infantry unit, bridging the capabilities of conventional infantry and special forces.

“Designed for rapid response and high-intensity operations, it serves as as the first responder on the battlefield,” a defence ministry official said.