Bhaidooj: MP CM hikes Ladli Behna’s aid to ₹1.5K

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday celebrated Bhaidooj with over 1.26 crore women beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna Yojana (LBY), announcing an increase in monthly financial assistance from Rs 1,250 to Rs 1,500 starting next month.

Addressing the gathering at the Chief Minister’s residence, Yadav described Bhaidooj as the “soul of Indian culture,” symbolising the sacred bond of affection and moral responsibility between brothers and sisters. He said the festival not only celebrates sibling love but also reinforces family values, social unity, and respect for women.

CM Yadav highlighted that since the scheme’s launch in June 2023, the government has disbursed nearly Rs 45,000 crore in 29 instalments to Ladli Behna beneficiaries. “These funds have empowered sisters to start small businesses, purchase cattle, or set up food and handicraft ventures. They are now contributing to their family’s financial security while supporting their children’s education,” he said. The Chief Minister also announced additional incentives for women entrepreneurs. Those working in industries will receive Rs 5,000 extra as assistance, and women establishing their own businesses will get a 2% concession. Special provisions are also in place for property registration in women’s names.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to women’s safety and empowerment, Yadav said labour laws have been amended to ensure women can work safely at any hour, and several industrial zones now offer working women hostels. Nearly 47% of startups in the state are now led by women, he added.

The event saw women perform traditional folk songs and dances, while offering tilak and blessings to the Chief Minister. Ministers Nirmala Bhuria and Krishna Gaur, several legislators and senior officials, including WCD Commissioner Nidhi Nivedita, were present. Yadav said the CM residence is “the home of all sisters” and dedicated the celebrations to the state’s Ladli Behnas.