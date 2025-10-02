Bhagwat bats for ‘swadeshi’, need to enhance security capabilities

Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday stated that the inherent strength and character of Hindu society guarantee national unity and development, asserting it is an inclusive force free from the divisive mentality of ‘us and them’. Addressing the annual Vijayadashmi rally in Nagpur, which marked the organisation’s centenary, Bhagwat touched economic health of the country saying global interdependence shouldn’t become a compulsion and there is no substitute for ‘swadeshi’ (use of indigenous resources) and ‘swavalamban’ (self-reliance).

While the economic situation is improving, the flaws of the global economic system are being exposed which include the widening gap between rich and poor, concentration of economic power, environmental degradation, and the growth of transactionalism over genuine relationships, he said.

The RSS chief also called for increasing security capabilities, stating that the international response to the Pahalgam terror attack showed the true nature of India’s global friendships.

Speaking on a wide-range of issues at the function attended by former president Ram Nath Kovind as chief guest, he called for harmonious and respectful attitudes toward each other, urging citizens not to disrespect the beliefs, icons, or places of worship of others.

Speaking about national unity, Bhagwat called the Hindu society an inclusive society that is and will remain free from the “us and them” mentality. “Hindu society is upholder and guardian of the noble idea of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the world is one family),” he said.

Social unity is the most important factor in a nation’s progress, particularly in India, which is defined by immense diversity across languages, religions, and lifestyles, including those who entered centuries ago and accepted new faiths, he said. “According to Bharatiya traditions, all are welcome....We look at them as ours rather than as the ‘other’,” he said, adding while distinct identities are respected, they “should not cause division.”