Bhagwant Mann leads AAP roadshow in Jalandhar West

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday did a road show in various areas of the Jalandhar West Assembly.



AAP candidate Mohinder Bhagat and thousands of people joined Mann in the road show. Mann appealed to the people to make AAP candidate Mohinder Bhagat win and said,”If you make Bhagat win, together we will make Jalandhar West the Jalandhar ‘Best’.”

Chief Minister Mann’s road show started from Baba Balak Nath temple of ward number-46. From here he went to many other areas including Ujjwal Sweets and Guru Sant Nagar of ward number-43 and Babulal Singh Canal of ward number-78. While addressing the people during the road show, Chief Minister Mann targeted BJP candidate Sheetal Angural and said that this election was not necessary. “This election has been forced on the people because the previous MLA turned out to be a turncoat and greedy. This election is happening due to his personal selfishness and greed,” he said.