Bhagwant Mann govt convenes special session of Vidhan Sabha

Chandigarh: In a major citizen-centric move, the Punjab government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, has decided to convene a special session of the Punjab Legislative Assembly from September 26 to 29 to provide relief to flood victims in the state.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the Chief Minister said that the special session will focus on introducing several people-oriented amendments to rules related to the damage caused by recent floods. Additionally, he stated that new laws concerning compensation for flood victims will also be introduced and approved during the session. Bhagwant Singh Mann highlighted the scale of the destruction caused due to floods, stating that the it have submerged over 2,300 villages, affected more than 2 million people, and destroyed crops across five lakh acres of land.

Tragically, the Chief Minister bemoaned that 56 lives were lost, and around seven lakh people were rendered homeless. He further noted that 3,200 government schools were damaged, 19 colleges reduced to rubble, 1,400 clinics and hospitals were ruined, 8,500 kilometers of roads were destroyed, and 2,500 bridges collapsed. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that as per initial estimates, the total damage amounts to approximately ₹13,800 crore, though the actual figure can be even higher.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the decisions taken during this special session will provide substantial relief to flood-affected citizens. He reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to supporting the people of Punjab, especially those impacted by the floods, during this time of severe crisis. Bhagwant Singh Mann added that the state government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure relief, rehabilitation, and recovery for the affected population.