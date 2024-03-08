Bhagwant Mann gives job letters to 2487 youths

Chandigarhi: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann while addressing the gathering in a function to hand over job letters to 2487 youth, said that out of these 1750 youthhave been recruited in Home department, 205 in Social security women and child development, 39 in Revenue, 60 in Excise department, 421 in Local Government department, four in cooperation and eight in Technical education department adding that a government job means a qualitative change in the lifestyle of the entire family.



He said that though earlier the jobs were given through corruption or nepotism but now they are given completely on the basis of merit.

The Chief Minister said that this has helped in shunning the negativity in minds of youth due to which they have now shelved the idea of going abroad and the process of reverse migration has started in Punjab.

He said that if in two years around 43000 jobs can be given then the question arises why it was not done in the last 75 years for the well being of the youth. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that he is on the campaign to rectify the system and make sure that youth becomes an active partner in the growth of the state.

The Chief Minister said that to provide a platform to the youth for better study, the state government is providing the books required for the competition in all the libraries being built across the state.

Mann said that the move is aimed at equipping the youth with knowledge and power to appear in the competitive exams and excel in them. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that this is the need of the hour so that youth can sit on coveted posts and serve the country diligently.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is making concerted efforts for women empowerment. He said that several districts of the state are having female officers as Senior Superintendent of Police and more than 10 districts have lady Deputy Commissionersand that concerted efforts are being made for the welfare of the girls in the state and these initiatives are producing desired results.

He said that in the coming times when the history of the state will be read then the stellar role of all these youth in carving out Rangla Punjab will be written in golden letters. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the youth must not leave any stone unturned for the progress of the state and prosperity of its people.



