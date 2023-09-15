Bhagwant Mann best CM in the history of Punjab, says Arvind Kejriwal

CHANDIGARH: Addressing a group of traders and businessmen during the ‘Sarkar-Sannatkar Milni’ program organised by the Punjab government in Amritsar, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Bhagwant Mann is the best Chief Minister in the history of Punjab.



Kejriwal said that Punjab has many great leaders. Some big names were the chief ministers of the state, but Bhagwant Mann has proved with his actions that he is the best CM.

He said that earlier Chief Ministers used to go out to visit flood-affected areas in helicopters, but during the recent floods in Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann went out in a boat instead of a helicopter to know the condition of the people and help people.

The present Punjab government implemented the ‘Green Stamp Paper’ system to promote industry and trade. This is the best single window system in the country. There is no such system anywhere else in the entire country.

He said that even before the formation of our government in Delhi, all the opposition parties used to make fun of us, but in Delhi, we have been running the government brilliantly for the last eight and a half years.

There was a revolution in the electricity sector, there was a revolution in the fields of education and health in Delhi. Impressed by that, the people of Punjab also voted for us and formed our government.