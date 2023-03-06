‘Bhagoriya’ to be established as state festival: MP CM Chouhan

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday announced that ‘Bhagoriya’, a traditional and folk fair of the tribal community of Nimar region, would be established as the state festival, and cultural heritage.



Chouhan was addressing a huge tribal gathering in the Alirajpur district of the state. Chouhan with his wife Sadhana Singh joined the fair. The pair roamed the festival and wore the traditional apparel of the tribals. The CM also performed the traditional dance, Bhagoriya with the tribal people while taking part in the fair. The CM made an announcement to install a statue of freedom fighter Chandra Shekhar Azad in his birthplace Bhavra village of the Alirajpur district. He toured the city in an open jeep and accepted the greetings of the citizens. During this, a large number of villagers wearing traditional costumes, walked in front of the vehicle and performed the Bhagoriya dance on the beats of ‘dhol and and mandal’. “Bhagoriya will be celebrated as a state festival and it will be given a place as a cultural heritage,” Chouhan announced. “Our festivals, life values and moments of celebration bring happiness. I congratulate and wish all the brothers and sisters on the Bhagoriya fair, which is an integral part of tribal tradition and a folk festival,” he also said.

“Baba Chhitu Kirad’s fort in village Sorva would be renovated and his memorial would be constructed, Chouhan also announced. The CM also said that a survey will be conducted soon to reach Narmada water in 106 villages of the Sondwa development block so that the fields of our tribal brothers and sisters will be irrigated.

During the visit, Chouhan observed the exhibition of various products of the group members of the Rural Livelihood Mission and local products of young rural handicraft artists of the district. The tribals are a part of the culture of MP and they try to conserve it by organising several celebrations, the Bagoriya being one of their major fairs. The unique tradition and vibrant culture comes alive in the Bhagoriya of the west Nimar region of the state, fall Alirajpur, Jhabua,

Barwani, Dhar and Khargone districts. It is a boisterous merriment festival, accompanied by dancing, singing and drunken, and is celebrated by the Bhil, Bhilala and Barela communities of tribals just before the Holi festival. The Bhagoriya, just like a Haat Baazar, is the oldest festival in the community and is a fair of love, life, music and colours.