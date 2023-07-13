BGPM claims MP Bista hoodwinking masses

The United Gorkha Manch (UGM) , an alliance of Hill opposition parties led by the BJP held a victory rally in Mirik on Thursday to celebrate the winning of the Mirik Panchayat Samity. While the coalition dubbed it as the way forward to establishing a “Janta ko Sarkar” (People’s Government,) the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) has alleged that the UGM is hoodwinking the people of Mirik by giving false assurances.

BJP MP Raju Bista stated, “Mirik has shown the way and this alliance will do better in future.” There are 15 seats in Mirik Panchayat Samiti. While BGPM won 4, the BJP and the UGM together bagged 11. “The ruling party is trying to buy the independents. This is a serious crime in democracy. Thanks to the people of Mirik, they have given us the opportunity to work. We are determined to fulfill their expectations.”

Ajay Edward, President of Hamro Party said, “I and Raju will go to Bista and bring money from Delhi. Panchayat Samiti will run with that money. We will show them how to develop Mirik.” Shakti Prasad Sharma, the spokesperson of BGPM stated “How can the MP fund the Panchayat? He is hoodwinking the people. How will he get direct funds for the Panchayat from Delhi. Till now only Rs. 1 Crore 14 lakh budget of his project has been approved under the MP LAD fund. He has asked the GPs won by the UGM to come to Delhi with projects within 15 days and he will allot Rs. 5 lakhs and for the Panchayat Samity Rs. 10 lakhs. Taking it a step further Ajoy Edwards has assured that he will open his own Engineering department for the Panchayat Samity. Is this possible?”

Sharma asked Bista to live up to his earlier commitment of holding tripartite talks on the Gorkha issue in Delhi by the 20th of this month.