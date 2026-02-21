Beyond AI usage, MP to build AI development ecosystem, says Chief Minister Yadav

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said the state will move “beyond merely using Artificial Intelligence” to building a comprehensive AI ecosystem, positioning it as a key driver of governance reform, economic growth and employment generation.



Addressing a press conference during the India AI Impact Summit-2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, Yadav underlined that technology is meaningful only when it serves humanity. He said AI must be aligned with social harmony, inclusive development and transparent governance.

The Chief Minister announced that Madhya Pradesh will soon launch a State AI Mission and establish a major AI-driven data centre, inviting global investors to partner in the initiative. “AI is both an opportunity and a responsibility,” he said, adding that sectors such as agriculture, irrigation, healthcare, education, tourism and administration stand to gain significantly from its adoption.

In agriculture, AI tools would enable early detection of crop diseases, boost productivity and support multi-cropping practices. In healthcare, AI-based diagnostics would help deliver timely treatment, particularly in remote areas. The state also plans to leverage AI to manage the 2028 Simhastha Kumbh in Ujjain and enhance digital tourism experiences.

Yadav outlined a five-pillar AI ecosystem comprising shared GPU and data infrastructure, talent development in colleges, start-up support through funding and incubation, industry adoption incentives, and research and innovation centres. The state aims to incubate over 500 AI start-ups and generate more than 50,000 jobs over the next five years.

On the side-lines of the summit, the state signed three strategic MoUs through the Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation. Agreements were signed with Genspark AI Inc. for AI infrastructure optimisation and governance solutions; with Inviscid AI for deploying AI-powered digital twins in the state data centre; and with Sarvam AI to build sovereign AI infrastructure and AI-enabled public services.

Yadav also held one-on-one meetings with global technology leaders, including representatives of NVIDIA, to explore partnerships in GPU access, public-private collaboration and advanced AI programmes.

Reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to adopt AI without fear, Yadav said Madhya Pradesh is ready to emerge as a significant player in India’s evolving AI landscape.