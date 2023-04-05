Beware of SP: Mayawati to Dalits, OBCs & Muslims

BSP supremo Mayawati on Wednesday said people from Dalit, OBC and Muslim communities should beware of Samajwadi Party for it does the politics of caste and “nonsensical” issues instead of development and public interest. Her statement came two days after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed that ‘Bahujan Samaj’ is uniting with his party to safeguard its rights, democracy and the Constitution drafted by B R Ambedkar.

Mentioning the SP-BSP alliance formed by party founder Kanshi Ram, Mayawati alleged that even after becoming the chief minister, SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav’s intentions were not pure.

Founded in 1984, BSP claims to represent the ‘Bahujans’, referring to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC), along with religious minorities.