‘Better LoP needed’: BJP slams Rahul for ‘endorsing’ USCIRF report

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of being hell-bent on siding with anti-India forces, citing his “support” to a United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) report recommending sanctions on India’s intelligence agency RAW and the RSS.

Addressing a press conference here, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia also sought Gandhi’s resignation, saying “India deserves a better LoP”.

“This issue is linked to India’s sovereignty and the dignity of every citizen. Gandhi has once again shown that what he calls a ‘shop of love’ contains only anti-India goods. He is hell-bent on siding with forces that seek to defame India,” Bhatia said.

He said the report should be “dumped in a bin” and questioned the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha for relying on a foreign agency.

“The first question is - why should we not throw such a report by a foreign agency into the dustbin, an agency whose credibility is questionable? It cannot issue certificates to India. But why does Gandhi want to carry around a certificate from such an institution and claim that democracy in India has ended?” he said at the presser held at the BJP headquarters here.

Bhatia said the Congress had shared the report on its official social media handle and questioned whether Gandhi had even read it.