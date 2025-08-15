Better law and order must for any state's development: Jharkhand Guv Gangwar

Ranchi: Maintaining that better law and order is key for the development of any state, Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Friday said Jharkhand has waged a war against menaces like Naxalism and illegal drugs trade. The governor made the statement after hoisting the national flag at the Independence Day function in Ranchi, in a departure from tradition. "Stringent action is being taken against Naxalism, and as a result, 197 Naxalites were arrested, 17 killed, and 10 were forced to surrender," he said. Gangwar said the state government destroyed opium cultivation on thousands of acres in a severe jolt to the illegal drugs trade. "Use of narcotics is a complex problem, and the state government launched a drive from June 10 to June 26 in schools to create awareness," he said.

Listing the state's welfare schemes, Gangwar said the government has waived off farm loans worth Rs 2,300 crore, benefitting 5 lakh farmers, as they are the backbone of the economy. Multi-pronged initiatives have been taken to ensure adequate prices for their produce, he said, noting that solar-powered pumpsets are being distributed on 90 per cent subsidy under 'Kisan Samridhi Yojna'. He said the state has recorded 3.5 lakh ton of fish production. "The government is committed to augmenting the state's infrastructure. Projects worth Rs 13,000 crore to build highways of 3,800 km are underway in the state," he said. Gangwar said the World Bank has applauded the state's ambitious Maiya Samman Yojna, under which 51 lakh women are getting Rs 2,500 as monthly assistance. As per established protocol, the chief minister hoists the tricolour at Morabadi in Ranchi, while the governor presides over the Independence Day function in Dumka, the sub-capital of the state. However, due to the death of JMM founder Shibu Soren, his son, Chief Minister Hemant Soren, is at his ancestral village of Nemra to perform the 'shradh' rituals.

The governor also paid tributes to Shibu Soren, saying that they spent a long time together in the Lok Sabha. He also expressed gratitude to security personnel for guarding the borders as well as ensuring peace inside the country. "Under Prime Minister Modi, the country is touching new heights and has become the fourth-largest economy. Three British-era legislations were abolished, and new criminal laws have been enacted to ensure justice to all," he said. Gangwar said Jharkhand too was progressing fast, whether it be innovation in industries, investment to augment infrastructure or new reforms in the agriculture sector. He said 2.6 crore people in the state were getting free ration in addition to 75,000 PVTG (particularly vulnerable tribal groups) families getting 35 kg rice each. Also, 35 lakh families were getting clean drinking water under 'Jal Jeevan Mission', while 2,700 villages have been provided with piped water connections, he said. Gangwar said 48 lakh personal and 1,275 common toilets were constructed in the state under 'Swachh Bharat Mission'. He said the state government is working to bring investments, and has formulated textiles, apparel and footwear policies.

To fight unemployment, 35 lakh mandays were created, he said. "To make quality healthcare services available, the government has given administrative approval to construct super speciality centre RIMS-2 at a cost of Rs 10,000 crore, in addition to new medical colleges at East Singhbhum, Khunti, Giridih, Deoghar, Jamtara and Dhanbad," he said. Gangwar said the state is also setting up 100 new 'Utkrisht' schools, and to check dropouts from SC, ST and OBC communities, it is planning to distribute bicycles among 4 lakh students of class 8. "Under Indira Awas Yojana, 20 lakh beneficiaries have been identified, while nutritious meals were being provided to children in 38,000 anganwadi centres," he said. The governor emphasised that the state holds immense potential in tourism, and efforts are being made to develop major spots, including Massanjore in Dumka, tribal icon Birsa Munda's birthplace in Khunti and the birthplace of tribal warriors Sidho-Kanho in Sahebganj. Gangwar felicitated 17 police personnel who have been awarded various medals by the Union Home Ministry for distinguished services.