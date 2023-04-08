Best possible compensation being given to affected people in Joshimath: U’khand CM Dhami

dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said the compensation being given to the affected people in subsidence-hit Joshimath is the best one possible and they should avail it as soon as possible.



“We have decided the best compensation for the affected people in Joshimath. Those who can avail the compensation should do so soon,” Dhami said. He said this while meeting the affected people in Joshimath.

For people who do not have their own piece of land, prefabricated houses have been built, the chief minister said.

He also undertook a spot inspection of the prefabricated houses being constructed on the Auli road. Giving an update on relief operations underway at Joshimath, Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana said 167 families have been kept in relief camps and compensation worth Rs 10.46 crore have been distributed among affected land owners.

Dhami was in Joshimath on Saturday to flag off the two-day Auli marathon to send the message of a safe Joshimath across country.

The event is being organised in the temple town to send the message that Joshimath is safe.

Joshimath hit the headlines in January when huge cracks in houses, fields and roads caused by land subsidence forced people to vacate their homes and shift to relief centres. More than 300 athletes from different states are taking part in the marathon being organised by the Uttarakhand Ski Mountaineering Association and the Sky Running Association.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony on the premises of the Narsingh and Nav Durga temple, Dhami said, “It is a matter of pride for us that a marathon of such a grand scale begins from Joshimath. We are trying to take several other measures to promote tourism in Uttarakhand.”

Everything is now safe in the town and there is no fear in the minds of people, he said.

“An atmosphere of fear about Joshimath was created in the initial days of the problem. But everything is normal here. The state government has taken positive steps to overcome the problem,” the CM said.