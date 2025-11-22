Berhampore: Police seize large quantity of firearms and ammunition, 2 held

Kolkata: In a major breakthrough, Murshidabad police recovered a significant cache of illegal weapons in Berhampore. The discovery also included a large number of counterfeit currency notes.

Acting on a secret tip-off early Friday morning, officers from the Berhampore Police Station conducted a raid in the Stadium area.

They detained a woman and a man who were behaving suspiciously.

On searching their belongings, the police found a substantial haul of arms, ammunition, and fake currency.

Authorities arrested both individuals and brought them to Baharampur Police Station for questioning.

The Additional Superintendent of Police Rashpreet Singh said, “The weapons may have been sourced from Munger, Bihar. The haul included eight 7.65 mm pistols, 110 rounds of live ammunition, and 16 cartridges, besides forged notes worth Rs 10,000.”

The arrested are identified as Mozzammel Mondal from Ghoshpara, Murshidabad and Monika Bibi, a resident of the same area.

They were produced in court, and the investigation team has sought a 10-day police custody to further probe the smuggling network and possible wider connections.